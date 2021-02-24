 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

