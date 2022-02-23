Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.