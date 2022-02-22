 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

