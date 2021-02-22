This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
