Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
