Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south.