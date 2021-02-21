Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
