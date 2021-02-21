Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.