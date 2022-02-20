For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. E…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 20% chance of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.