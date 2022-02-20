 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics