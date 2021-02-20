Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.