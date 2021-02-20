 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics