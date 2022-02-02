This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
