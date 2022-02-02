 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

