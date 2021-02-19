Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.