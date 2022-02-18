This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
