Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

