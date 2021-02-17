Marion's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to freezing rain late. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
