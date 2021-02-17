Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A mixture of rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to freezing rain late. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.