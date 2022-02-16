 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

