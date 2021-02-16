 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics