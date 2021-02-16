This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
