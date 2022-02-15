 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

