 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics