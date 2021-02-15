This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
