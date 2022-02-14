This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Peri…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It shou…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be cal…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?