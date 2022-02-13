For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be cal…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It shou…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Peri…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. It s…