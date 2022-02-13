 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

