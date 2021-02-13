For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
