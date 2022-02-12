This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
