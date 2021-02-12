Marion's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Part…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cl…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…