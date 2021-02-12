 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics