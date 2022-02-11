 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

