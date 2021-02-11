 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

