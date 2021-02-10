Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.