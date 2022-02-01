 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics