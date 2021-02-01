This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Marion Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
