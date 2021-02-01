 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Marion Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

