Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.