For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
