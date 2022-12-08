 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.