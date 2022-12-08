Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.