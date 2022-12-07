Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.