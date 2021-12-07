 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

