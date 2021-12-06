Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.