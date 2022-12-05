Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.