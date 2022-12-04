Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
