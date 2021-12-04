 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

