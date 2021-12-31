Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
