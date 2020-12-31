 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

