Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Marion
