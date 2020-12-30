 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Marion

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics