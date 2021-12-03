 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

