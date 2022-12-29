 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.