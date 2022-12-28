Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
