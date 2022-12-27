Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
