Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.