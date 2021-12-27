This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …