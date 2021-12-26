Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

 Skip to main content
Marion's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

