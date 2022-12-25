Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.