Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.