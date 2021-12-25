This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
