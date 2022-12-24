Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
