Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

