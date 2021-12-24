Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.