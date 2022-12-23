Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Today's con…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!